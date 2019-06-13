Sue Hansen: Don’t be confused

This upcoming election for the Yampa Valley Electric Association Board of Directors is very important. You probably got a YVEA candidate mailer that looks like it came from YVEA. It has the YVEA logo and feels like the brand. Please don’t be confused. It did not come from YVEA, and the use of the YVEA logo is questionable, at best, and unethical at worst. Don’t be misled by glossy mailers and tricky branding. Do your homework on the YVEA candidates and decide for yourself who is the best choice. And most importantly, please vote and send in your ballots by Friday, June 14.

Sue Hansen

Steamboat Springs