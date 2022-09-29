Submit your photos to the SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage Photo Contest
The #SteamboatSnaps Fall Foliage Photo Contest is back.
Colorado’s impressive foliage is in full swing and Pilot & Today wants to see how you capture the colors in Routt County. Submit photos to the contest at SteamboatPilot.com/fallphotos starting Friday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 16.
Multiple photos can be entered by the same photographer, but the same photo should not be entered multiple times. Please refrain from including people in the photos, but animals are welcome.
Staff photographer John F. Russell will be joined by area photographers Cyndi Marlowe and Jim Steinberg as judges to choose a winner from the submissions.
The winner will be given a $150 gift card to Eyecare Specialties and be featured in the 2023 SteamboatSnaps Calendar.
The 2021 contest saw 214 entries and was won by Eron Haubert’s “Reflections of Fall.”
