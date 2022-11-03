Submit your photos to the SteamboatSnaps 2023 Calendar Contest
Somehow, it’s already November and it’s time to start thinking about getting a 2023 Calendar. Again this year, the Pilot & Today is putting together a Routt County calendar, but needs the community’s help.
Submit your photos of Routt County to SteamboatPilot.com/SteamboatSnaps2023 between Friday, Nov. 4 and Nov. 16.
Photos can be from all seasons and should capture the beauty and spirit of adventure for which the Yampa Valley is adored.
Ideally, photos should be from the past year and must be taken in Routt County. The image should also be horizontal or landscape layout, and have a minimal resolution of 300 dots per inch or be 3,600 by 3,000 pixels.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.