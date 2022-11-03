Submit your photos to the SteamboatSnaps 2023 Calendar Contest

The 2023 SteamboatSnaps Calendar photo contest kicks off Friday, Nov. 4.



Somehow, it’s already November and it’s time to start thinking about getting a 2023 Calendar. Again this year, the Pilot & Today is putting together a Routt County calendar, but needs the community’s help.

Submit your photos of Routt County to SteamboatPilot.com/SteamboatSnaps2023 between Friday, Nov. 4 and Nov. 16.

Photos can be from all seasons and should capture the beauty and spirit of adventure for which the Yampa Valley is adored.

Ideally, photos should be from the past year and must be taken in Routt County. The image should also be horizontal or landscape layout, and have a minimal resolution of 300 dots per inch or be 3,600 by 3,000 pixels.