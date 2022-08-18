Submissions for Yampa Valley Pets Calendar will help Routt County Humane Society

Submissions are being accepted for the 2023 Yampa Valley Pets Calendar, which supports the Routt County Humane Society.

A free copy of the calendar is included with a submission. Photo submissions will be accepted through Oct. 15.

According to the humane society, all money from the pet calendar will go toward providing food, shelter and care for the animals. Moreover, the funds raised will help the nonprofit provide pet food through its community food program and subsidized veterinary care for Northwest Colorado residents who otherwise could not afford to take their pets to the vet.

“The Pet Calendar is the humane society’s largest fundraiser of the year aside from Colorado Gives Day,” Director of Marketing and Events Julia Hebard said in a news release. “We rely on the money raised from the pet calendar to help both shelter animals and community members in need.”

For more, go to RouttHumane.org/Event/2023-Yampa-Valley-Pet-Calendar/ .