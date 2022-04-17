Submissions are currently being accepted for Emerald Mountain commercial outfitters

The submission period for commercial outfitters on Emerald Mountain is open.

After a lengthy public process through the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department, Steamboat Springs has completed its commercial use policy for Emerald Mountain.

The policy aims to balance commercial uses while minimizing harm to the environment and community. The city has defined three classifications of commercial use for Emerald Mountain — events, programs, and lessons, clinics and tours.

Outfitters seeking to host tours, lessons or clinics need to apply through the request for qualifications process on an annual basis. The open solicitation was posted Monday, April 11, and will remain open until May 2.

The city’s special event permit process will manage and issue permits for both the events and programs classifications.

The number of outfitters is limited depending on the season.

From May 1 to Oct. 31, opportunities will be limited to two running, walking and hiking outfitters and two bike-riding outfitters.

From Nov. 1 to April 31, opportunities will be limited to two snowshoe outfitters, two fat biking outfitters and two backcountry ski/snowboard outfitters. During this time, outfitters will not be allowed to operate within the Howelson Alpine/Nordic Ski Area boundaries.

Applicants will be required to submit a business plan with details on the outfitter’s experience and requested use, as well as offer plans for trail etiquette education, safety and transportation. Applicants will also be required to pay any associated fees.

To submit a bid for tours, lessons or clinics, applicants can apply at BidNetDirect.com/colorado/CityOfSteamboatSprings .