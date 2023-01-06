Stylist’s new salon puts Oak Creek on the cutting edge

Hair stylist Kaye Williams inside the new Salon on Main Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The new Oak Creek business is located next door to the Railtown Gallery at 107 Main Street.

Salon on Main is new to Oak Creek, but owner and hair stylist Kaye Williams is no stranger to the business and has been providing services for more than a decade.

“I specialize in services like balayage and natural, lived-in (color),” Williams said. “For haircuts, I like doing razor cutting and shags, which is just funky, edgy and incorporates your natural texture.”

Williams got her start at a school in Orlando, and later went back to school when she moved to Colorado because of the differences in laws in the two states. Completing her education, she completed an internship before she started working with clients 12 years ago.

“I like to tell people I have a bachelor’s degree in hair,” Williams said. “Two full cosmetology programs and an apprenticeship.”

For most of her career she has been working in the Denver area, and building a dedicated following, there. A few years ago, Williams and her husband, Tyran began talking about relocating to South Routt where Tyran’s mom, Charli Hollingshead has lived for seven years and owns the Railtown Gallery. Hollingshead is giving up a section of the store to help her daughter-in-law get started.

“I have to give my mother-in-law a lot of the credit because she’s the reason why we were able to move up here,” Williams said. “We’ve been out here plenty over the years, and we knew that we were going to make our way up here at some point. She made that possible.”

The couple recently moved to Yampa, and after a few alterations to Railtown Gallery, Salon on Main was able to open its doors on Nov. 11. Williams is offering haircuts ranging from $45 to $95 and color starting at $130. The salon is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A complete list of services and prices and appointments check out V agaro.com/SalonOnMain6 .

“It just took up a little while because we had a house in Denver,” Williams said. “We turned it into a rental, so it took us a little bit longer than we expected to get out this way officially, but we’re here now and I’m very happy.”

Right now, the salon offers haircuts for men and women as well as coloring services. She said she might want to expand to offering nails, and other services. However, at this point Williams said she wants to see how things unfold.

“It’s just me for now, but I am looking to fill the second chair. Opening up around the holidays was not ideal to find somebody, but that’s something I’m going to focus on moving forward,” Williams said. “I have goals to expand in the future as long as I have the opportunity and it’s good. Right now, it’s just strictly hair focused.”

The space has plenty of room for customers to sit back and enjoy a relaxing atmosphere while they are in the salon, which will offer beer and wine. She defines her business as a sustainable space for self-care and offers product lines like Oway Organics, O & M, and coloring products from Alfaparf Milano.

“Everything in the salon has been repurposed from my styling chairs to my shampoo bowls to the furniture. I’m all about upcycling,” Williams said. “I’m also just trying to be natural and as low toxicity as possible, and that’s what the brands I carry represent.”

She also welcomes the opportunity to open her business within her mother-in-law’s building and thinks that the two enterprises will compliment one another and provide opportunities that will appeal to their clients.

“This is an incredible opportunity to open a business within her business, so it was just a no-brainer, and I thought why not jump in and do it?” Williams said. “The people are so friendly here, and it is an actual community whereas in the city it was so overstimulating, and so overwhelming and everyone was just out for themselves. It’s a totally different attitude and energy here.”

