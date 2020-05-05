Stylist opens new downtown Steamboat salon

The interior of the new Lou Rose Salon in downtown Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local hairstylist Corinne Cole has long dreamed up opening up a full-service salon — a place where the former art history student can express her creative side.

“I was learning color theory and all of this art side of things, and I recognized that there’s a large portion of that woven into cosmetology,” Cole said. “I also realized that the job scenario is a little bit easier for someone in cosmetology than it is for art historians. It’s been a great outlet for my artistic nature.”

On May 1, Cole opened Lou Rose Salon, located in Suite 200-C1 in the Victoria building in downtown Steamboat Springs. She has teamed up with Heather Bolles, a well-known local nail professional, to meet clients’ nail and hair care needs in a comfortable and relaxing setting with large windows overlooking Lincoln Avenue.

Cole has more than 15 years of experience along with certifications from DevaCurl and BARBICIDE and continuous professional training with Vidal Sassoon, Wella, American Crew, Paul Mitchell and Aveda.

“One of my main focuses during my whole career has been consultations — to really stop and take the time to focus on the client and their needs,” Cole said. “I also really enjoy the conversations you get to have with people and the relationships you get to build.”

Bolles is a natural nail care professional, who specializes in services for men and women, including manicures and pedicures, cuticle care, paraffin treatment for hands and feet, as well as engagement and bridal nail styling services.

Owner and hairstylist Corinne Cole, left, has teamed up with nail professional Heather Bolles at the new Lou Rose Salon in downtown Steamboat Springs.

Photo courtesy of Lou Rose Salon

“Heather and I have a great working chemistry,” Cole said. “She has a terrific established clientele and exudes high, positive energy.”

The two women had hoped to open the 1,000-square-foot salon by the first of April, but that was before the novel coronavirus hit the U.S.

“I signed my lease back in February thinking that I was opening it for April,” Cole said. “At that point, the coronavirus was around in the world, but I certainly wasn’t paying attention to that sort of stuff. I was focused on figuring out if I wanted to build a business.”

She admits her timing could be better, but after signing the lease, she decided to move forward and hope for the best.

“I have had a lot of opportunities for doubt and stress,” Cole said. “But anytime that I’ve had thoughts like that I have a client contact me or reach out to provide some level of reassurance. Everybody’s supportive of this decision, and they’ve said they are really proud of me for doing it. It’s been really cool to have that local support every time I feel kind of weak or whatever.”

Cole will be very busy the first part of the month as her longtime clients have been calling to book appointments after six weeks without a trim or color. She will start taking appointments for new clients the week of May 18.

