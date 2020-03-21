Studios get creative with virtual workouts, try to maintain consistency

Out Here Yoga instructor Kelsey Ryan teaches a class via livestream on Saturday morning.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat gyms and studios aren’t letting anyone have an excuse not to stay active, even if they are self-isolating.

Most fitness centers in town have made some form of virtual classes available to members and the public, encouraging people to burn some calories while avoiding coronavirus. In the past few weeks, changes have been made almost daily due to COVID-19, so falling on the routine of working out has been a saving grace for many.

“I think there’s so much change going on, that consistency really helps,” said Kristin Bishop, a member at Mountain Fit. “I’m used to going to classes. Feeling that sense of normalcy and consistency is comforting. Exercise is a huge stress reliever. There’s so much you can’t control right now. Stress levels might be a little bit higher. You can control what you do for your body.”

Mountain Fit owner Rebecca Williams has video classes available even for nonmembers, targeting people of all fitness levels as well as those with no equipment at home. Rakta Hot Yoga has done the same, offering videos on Youtube for its members.

The videos, which range from 10 minute abs to nearly an hourlong, full-body strength class, are accessed through a link that Williams has been personally sharing with people. Email info@mountainfitsteamboat.com for access.

Out Here Yoga has been livestreaming classes on MindBody two times a day to keep the feeling of actually attending a studio. Next week, they will start streaming three times a day, and have a weekly meditation on Wednesdays that is open to the public.

“One of our core values is connection. As the teacher, it truly feels to me like we’re in the studio. You can see everyone’s video,” said Out Here Yoga co-founder Shannon Crow. “People still feel seen and heard, and we speak to that a lot in our teaching. It feels like the only thing I’ve experienced that still feels normal.”

Shani Bohlin, a member at Out Here Yoga, is used to going to the studio five or six times a week. She said without the livestreams to keep that routine, she would feel a little lost and the livestreams have helped her “stay sane.”

“Being able to connect live and hear their voices and talk to each other prior to and after, it’s given us some time even before and after the livestream class, to catch up and connect like we would in the locker room,” she said.

Crow said if any other local studios are having trouble with virtual classes, she’s happy to help them set something up to keep reaching their members.

Taking things a step further, Crow and her co-creators at Out Here Yoga started a podcast called “Life Out Here.” She hopes to invite small businesses on to help connect the small community of Steamboat more.

Companies such as Les Mills, Peloton and YogaGlo are offering free trials, some extended due to so many people being cooped up, but Sandy Fallon, owner of Rakta Hot Yoga, has found that her members like to listen to the voice of someone familiar. Rather than go to Youtube or any old site and find a video with a strange voice with an unfamiliar cadence, members of studios would prefer to watch a video of the trainer they see every day or every week.

Bishop said the hardest part about working out from home, is finding the space and time among all the other things in her life.

“A big change because it’s in your home, so there’s a lot of other stuff going on, so it’s harder to focus,” she admitted. “But, you make it work, and you get used to the new normal and create a space for that. Something that Rebecca is really good at, is she created this space with her gym. Now, we can’t go to that, so we create a space in our home.”

As for the instructors, there have been other challenges. While filming a video is fairly easy, uploading it to Youtube takes time and patience. Teaching without the energy of a class is an odd experience, according to Fallon.

CrossFit Steamboat is posting written workouts on its Instagram page to keep its members motivated. Both CrossFit and Mountain Fit have made equipment available to those who don’t have any at home, making sure they leave no stone unturned when it comes to annihilating excuses.

Whether there were videos available or not, Fallon is confident that her members and students would be able to maintain their routines on their own.

“I’ve always tried to keep the idea that we’ve prepared you. When you come and practice yoga in community, and we talk about breathing and grounding, we’re preparing you for times like this. You have the ability to come into your breath. They have a lot more tools to engage in a home practice than they think.”

