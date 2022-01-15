Students invited to compete in Crane contest
High school seniors in Routt and Moffat counties are invited to submit original writing or art for the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition’s creative art scholarship contest. The top three winners will receive scholarship money to go toward higher education.
Pieces must accurately reflect characteristics, behavior and habitat of the Rocky Mountain Greater Sandhill Cranes, and the CCCC will accept one entry per student. Students have until March 25 to submit their pieces.
The 2022 contest offers two categories of art: written and visual. For the written arts category, entries must be a nonfiction essay or fictional story of 750-1500 words or a group of three poems. For the visual arts, entries must be a painting, sketch, photograph or digital art.
Students who receive first place in each category will receive a $3,000 scholarship each. The second place winners in each category will receive a $1,500 scholarship each. An honorable mention winner from any of the categories will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Winners must be registered at an institution of higher learning by Nov. 1. If not, the scholarship will be awarded to a runner-up that qualifies. The 2022 Yampa Valley Festival is Sept. 1-4 in Steamboat Springs and Hayden, and will include daily crane viewings, speakers, films, crane art, workshops and family activities.
