Student Eco Club tree sapling planting happening Saturday

Steamboat Springs High School Eco Club student co-presidents, from left, sophomore Conner Frithsen and juniors Margaux Shea and Thomas Cooper are helping to coordinate a community tree sapling planting on Saturday, May 7.

SSHS Eco Club/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs High School Eco Club ordered 142 native tree saplings of quaking aspen, Douglas fir and red osier dogwoods that will be planted across the community in residential yards this Saturday, May 7.

The club’s goal was to facilitate the planting of enough tree saplings to symbolically offset the school’s annual paper use. Junior Margaux Shea, Eco Club co-president, said the annual paper estimate was determined by the number of teachers at the school multiplied by the average amount of paper each teacher uses in annual instruction.

“We estimated that the number of sheets used per year by one teacher was approximately 25,000 sheets pre-COVID-19,” Shea said. “We used this figure to calculate the number of sheets used in one year by our school and made the conversion to saplings, knowing that one tree produces approximately 10,000 sheets of paper.”

Although the number of orders in early April from the community fell short of the goal of 205 trees to offset the school’s usage, Shea said the project “is a great way to bring awareness to the issue of climate change in our valley.”

The Eco Club at SSHS this year includes some 15 active student members with fellow co-presidents junior Thomas Cooper and sophomore Conner Frithsen.

The club organized fundraisers, including bake sales at Ace Hardware, as well as secured several business sponsorships in order to pay for the saplings so the planting day is free to community residents who submitted orders.

Although sapling orders are closed, some community volunteers are needed to help with distribution or planting on Saturday. Interested individuals who would like to help, or to support other Eco Club projects, can contact Shea at sheamargaux51@gmail.com .

