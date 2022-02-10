Student athletes continue Winter Carnival royalty tradition

This year’s 109th Winter Carnival continues that longstanding tradition of selecting a royalty court that recognizes outstanding female students and winter athletes.

Selecting the Winter Carnival queen and two attendants in high school has been a program for decades of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, which sports the motto “creating champions on and off the mountain.”

This year’s queen is Steamboat Springs High School senior and snowboard athlete Kendall Harrington. SSHS student athletes Suzy Magill, a junior and cross-country skier, and Isabel Powell, a sophomore and mogul skier, were selected as attendants.

The high school senior and queen said she is excited to play a bigger role in the traditions of the Winter Carnival this year.

“I love Winter Carnival. It’s the highlight of the winter. I’m proud to represent what makes Steamboat unique,” said Harrington, who has been part of the club’s flare team during the Night Extravaganza for the past five years.

“For me it’s super magical experience, the feel of the energy of the crowd below and to really feel pride in our sports. It’s a great time to show off the Winter Sports Club,” Harrington said of the Saturday night show.

Harrington has lived in Steamboat Springs since she was 1 and been involved with the Winter Sports Club since she was 5 years old.

Now she is competing on the North American Cup circuit in boardercross racing, slalom and giant slalom. She recently placed second in slalom in a competition in Minnesota. She spent Thanksgiving at a training camp in Finland.

“My goal for this year is to go to junior worlds for both alpine and boardercross,” she said of the competition in Italy at the end of March. Next school year she plans to study biology in college with a possible focus in forensic science.

The students chosen for carnival royalty must be part of the Winter Sports Club competitive program full time and enrolled at any Routt County school. The students are selected based on a strong academic GPA, coach recommendation and numbers of years of club participation.

“The candidates must represent the SSWSC in a positive manner reflecting the attributes of hard work, commitment to academics and sport, superior sportsmanship, be a strong team member, encourage and support their peers, and display reputable moral conduct,” explained Sarah Floyd, SSWSC executive director. Rounding out the carnival royalty this year are kindergarten age athletes, or “little princesses,” including Grace Benderly, Greer Bruecken, Wren Clements, Miriam Colon, Lily Johnson, Savannah MacNeil, Finley Scheer and Ferris Tlamka.

During this year’s Winter Carnival Feb. 9-13, with the theme “Where Legends Are Made,” the student athletes representing the royalty will be part of the opening ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a variety of events Thursday to Sunday, outdoor Night Extravaganza at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and downtown parade at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The full lineup of 2022 Winter Carnival events in online at WinterCarnivalSteamboat.com .

The 2022 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Royalty includes queen, senior Kendall Harrington (middle) and sophomore attendant Isabel Powell (left) and junior attendant Suzy Magill.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.