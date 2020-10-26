Stuck in snow: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2020
12:34 a.m. A caller told Steamboat Springs Police Department officers he observed someone looking through windows in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:43 a.m. Officers received reports of a business patron who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.
5:34 a.m. Officers received reports of a driver illegally passing another driver at the corner of Hilltop Parkway and Lincoln Avenue.
11:40 a.m. A vehicle owner told officers her vehicle was stolen from her home. She later found the vehicle crashed at the corner of Fish Creek Falls Road and Mauna Kea Lane. Officers are investigating the incident.
11:40 a.m. A resident called police dispatch to warn them his neighbors often play loud music but he did not report current loud music.
12:39 P.M. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received reports of people not wearing masks inside a business in the 4000 block of Central Park Drive.
3:56 P.M. Deputies helped pull a vehicle out of a ditch in Routt County Road 129 in Clark.
4:49 P.M. Deputies helped a motorist whose car was stuck in snow on C.R. 27 in Hayden.
Total incidents: 69
Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
Yampa Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
Routt County Search and Rescue responded to two calls for service.
