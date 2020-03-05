Stuck in an elevator: The Record for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

1:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious person wandering in someone’s backyard in the 3100 block of Willowbrook Court.

8:11 a.m. Police received a report of identity theft from a residence in the 1200 block of Memphis Lane.

10:49 a.m. Police were called about a pair of skis allegedly being stolen from the base of Steamboat Resort.

12:35 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to rescue a person stuck in a broken-down elevator at a lodge in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

3:40 p.m. Police received a call from the victim of a phone scam. The person gave money to a scammer claiming to be with the IRS.

4:07 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called about a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Lincoln Avenue and Elk River Road. The vehicles had major damage.

7:17 p.m. A resident notified police about a disturbance at a neighboring house in the 500 block of Mountain Village Drive. Officers contacted two roommates who were fighting and mediated the situation.

7:27 p.m. Police pulled a woman over for allegedly running a stop light at South Lincoln Avenue and Hilltop Parkway. Officers arrested her on suspicion of driving with a revoked license and disobeying a traffic signal.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.