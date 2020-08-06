Strings presents Doctor Noize at drive-in concert

Doctor Noize will perform a family-friendly drive-in concert at the Strings Music Festival parking lot at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There have always been drive-in movies. The pandemic prompted drive-in graduations. Now, there are drive-in concerts.

This weekend, the Strings Music Festival is hosting four drive-in concerts, including a pair of soldout shows Friday and Saturday nights. On Saturday morning, family-friendly performer Doctor Noize will put on a show, featuring new music from his upcoming album he recorded in the last few months at home, and tickets are still available.

“We think we’re trying something fairly new,” said Strings Marketing Director Greg Hamilton of Strings foray into drive-in events. “We’ve done a ton of homework to make sure we’re in compliance with the county and the state and the city and that we’ve thought of everything to make sure it’s still safe and fun.”

Strings isn’t cutting any corners. There will be a large stage with a sound system and lights. Cars, limited to four people per vehicle, will face the stage and park in designated spots to ensure proper social distancing.

Doctor Noize, also known as Cory Cullinan, has spent the last few months at home writing and recording a new album in his at-home studio with his family. The album, “Homemade,” features Grammy winners and nominees and will come out some time during the week of Aug. 10.

“It’ll be a lot of fun. It’ll be energetic. It’ll be as interactive as I can make it,” he said. “I play at Strings every two years, but this one will be whacky, crazy fun because it’s totally different.”

One of the new songs he’ll sing is “Stay at Home,” a song he recorded with his wife and two daughters that’s been featured on local and national news channels. The song is about making the most of staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which of course is relevant to most people in the U.S. right now.

Cullinan and his family live outside of Denver, so they aren’t traveling far to get to Steamboat Springs, one of Cullinan’s favorite places to perform. His 15-year-old daughter Riley will perform also.

“I really admire and want to support the fact that — I’m very sincere about this — Strings is trying create events that people can go to that are safe and responsible,” he said. “I’m honored to be a part of that.”

In addition to Doctor Noize, Sunsquabi is performing a pair of soldout shows Friday and Saturday night. Wrapping up the weekend of drive-in concerts, the Jay Roemer Band is performing a free, by-invitation-only concert for local heroes. Strings asked people for nominations of locals heroes and randomly selected some to attend the concert.

“Part of our mission for the summer and our mission overall was to do something that recognizes the folks in our community who have stepped up in positive ways during this time,” Hamilton said. “So, we asked the community for nominations of people who are heroes in any way they might consider them to be heroes.”

Tickets for Doctor Noize are available at stringsmusicfestival.com/events.

