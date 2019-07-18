Strings Music Festival: Try something new

Courtesy photo

Remember the first day of school?

There was a mix of excitement and dread as you looked forward to seeing your friends and said goodbye to the slow and lazy days of summer. There was curiosity and nervousness as you wondered about the year ahead. Would you like your teacher? Is second grade a lot harder than third grade?

In our adult lives, we don’t have as many opportunities to start fresh. We might change jobs occasionally, vacation to a new destination or try a new restaurant but it can be easy to get comfortable with our habits and stick to what works.

As we settle in, it feels more and more awkward to step outside of our comfort zones. But what could we be missing? Maybe you’d really like that unusual ice cream flavor or that movie you swore you’d never see.

As Steamboat locals and visitors, we have lives filled with adventure. Even so, we might find ourselves hiking the same trails or paddling the same lakes. Do you return to the same camping spot year after year or order the same drink at happy hour?

Maybe, like me, you listen to the same radio station every morning and stream the same Spotify playlist over and over. There’s something comforting about listening to your all-time favorite artist and playing your summer jams on repeat but music can provide an opportunity to try something new.

Every summer, Strings Music Festival offers a genre-spanning lineup to provide the opportunity to sample something new, right here in our own backyard. If you’re bold enough to sample some new tunes, it’s a whole lot easier to try new things when we have an idea what to expect.

Here are a few questions and answers that might make it a little easier to step out of your comfort zone.

If you go Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m. Romeo and Juliet in Music

Romeo and Juliet in Music Wednesday, July 24, 7 p.m. Child Geniuses: Composers of Italy

Child Geniuses: Composers of Italy Friday, July 26, 8 p.m. Joey Alexander

Joey Alexander Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m. Romantic Music of 1900

Romantic Music of 1900 Sunday, July 18, 8 p.m. Mipso Tickets available at 970-879-5056 and stringsmusicfestival.com. Half-price tickets are available for every classical performance. Just buy in person at the Strings Music Festival box office located at 900 Strings Road.

What should I wear?

You’re in beautiful Steamboat Springs and the dress code for any event is casual. You’ll fit right in with jeans, but if you want to dress up for a night out, you won’t be the only one.

Are kids allowed?

Children 6 years and older may attend any evening performance. Special youth and family concerts are provided throughout the summer for our younger audience.

How long is the show?

Youth and family concerts are between 45 and 60 minutes. Wednesday night classical concerts are 70 minutes. Friday and Saturday night classical and Different Tempo concerts and winter concerts are 90 to 120 minutes.

What time should I get there?

All concerts start promptly at the hour indicated. We recommend arriving 15 to 30 minutes prior to a concert to allow ample time for parking and seating.

Is there a bar? Do you serve food?

Strings is pleased to partner with Steamboat Meat and Seafood Co. to provide light bites on the Strings Patio. Relax and meet up with friends in a welcoming environment as a prelude to your evening of entertainment.

Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks are served before and during evening concerts. Although our bar is located outdoors, you’re welcome to bring your drinks inside. Food on the other hand, is prohibited.

I’m going to a classical concert. When should I applaud?

Applause occurs at different times throughout a classical music performance. Typically, audiences applaud after the entire piece is completed. That means that the audience is quiet during the short breaks between movements. Movements are listed under the piece title on each concert page in the program book.

If you’re not sure if it’s the right time to applaud, follow the lead of your fellow audience members who may be familiar with the pieces being performed. If you clap between movements, know that the musicians are delighted to hear your enthusiasm and that your comfort and expression is more important than the etiquette that might be in place at concert halls in larger cities.

Kristine Kilbourne is the marketing director at Strings Music Festival. When not attending or promoting concerts, she enjoys making pottery, hiking, paddling and skiing with her husband and her border collie.

