Strings Music Festival announces three more Steamboat concerts

Three more performances are joining the robust Strings Music Festival 2023 lineup.

RailRoad Earth, a bluegrass-influenced band will perform on July 3 at the Strings Pavilion Stage. Tickets start at $50.

Three-time Grammy winners Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will take the stage July 16. Tickets start at $95.

Aoife O’Donovan, a Grammy-winning songwriter, will be in Steamboat Oct. 29, and tickets will start at $30.

Tickets to all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 11 at StringsMusicFestival.com or 970-879-5056 ext. 105. Donors of $500 or more get presale access.