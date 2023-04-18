Strings Music Festival announces three more Steamboat concerts
Three more performances are joining the robust Strings Music Festival 2023 lineup.
RailRoad Earth, a bluegrass-influenced band will perform on July 3 at the Strings Pavilion Stage. Tickets start at $50.
Three-time Grammy winners Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will take the stage July 16. Tickets start at $95.
Aoife O’Donovan, a Grammy-winning songwriter, will be in Steamboat Oct. 29, and tickets will start at $30.
Tickets to all shows go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 11 at StringsMusicFestival.com or 970-879-5056 ext. 105. Donors of $500 or more get presale access.
