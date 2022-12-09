Strings Music Festival announces performance by Dustbowl Revival
The Strings Music Festival in Steamboat has added a performance from Dustbowl Revival to the Strings’ winter concert lineup.
Dustbowl Revival is a famed folk and funk band that’s headlined festivals from Denmark to China. The band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Strings Music Pavilion.
Known for pushing the boundaries of American roots music, Dustbowl Revival has enjoyed more than a decade of existence while playing thousands of shows in 10 countries.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at
StringsMusicFestival.com. People may also get tickets by calling the Strings Box Office at 970-879-5056 ext. 105.
