Strings Kitchen and Garden tour returns with full viewings

The Strings Kitchen and Garden tour will host viewings of several venues, and will take place July 9, 2022.

Katy Pickens/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Strings Kitchen and Garden tour is fully back for the first time since the pandemic, as attendees will be able to tour gorgeous homes and backyards throughout the Steamboat area.

The 2020 circuit was canceled, and in 2021 only gardens were shown. Organizers said they were excited for the return of the complete tour.

Tickets begin at $50 per person. Those interested in a more catered experience can pay $90 for the VIP package, which includes lunch and a bus ride in between venues.

The tour will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, and more information is available at StringsMusicFestival.com/Garden/ .

The tours began in the mid-2000s, and are meant to showcase unique and upscale homes and gardens.

This year’s tour also includes a look at Colorado Mountain College’s Bear Park Permaculture center, where there will be a viewing of a greenhouse and aquaponics system.

Additionally, there will be home gardens included in the route which feature native wildlife, pollinator gardens and more.

Each location will feature a musician in some area of the kitchen or garden, as well as an artist creating a rendition of the landscape of the venue.

