Strings hosts Dave Mason during Feelin’ Alright tour

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Dave Mason has been rock and rollin' for more than 50 years and is sounding better than ever. On Friday, he'll take the stage at Strings Music Festival in Steamboat Springs.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer might be best known as a founding member of Traffic, which began in the late 1960s in Great Britain and also featured Steve Winwood, Chris Wood and Jim Capaldi.

"All the songs I'll be playing are sentimental," Mason said. "And there's a few Traffic tunes that I have my own version of."

After his on-and-off period with Traffic, Mason has pursued a solo career and has collaborated with Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton. He's known for his voice, guitar playing and prolific songwriting including "Feelin' Alright?”, which has been called a rock anthem and has been covered by dozens of artists including Joe Cocker.

Mason has written more than 100 songs and earned three gold albums and a platinum album.

In his solo band, Mason is supported by Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Tony Patler on keyboards and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums and, most recently, Gretchen Rhodes on vocals.

"Gretchen adds a nice touch to everything," Mason said.

When Mason isn't on tour, he can often be found writing new music, playing in his home studio and supporting his nonprofit Rock Our Vets, which supports veterans, firefighters and members of law enforcement and their families.

Tickets to Mason's show are available at stringsmusicfestival.com.

"I hope that everyone walks out of there feeling better than they did walking in," Mason said.

