Strengthening Families Program coming to Hayden starting May 14

Sponsored by Partners for Youth, a free seven-week substance abuse prevention program for youths age 10 to 14 years old and their parents or caregivers will begin on May 14 at the Hayden Congregational Church.

The classes will run from 5-7 p.m. on Sundays at 202 E. Jefferson Ave. in Hayden. According to organizers, the Strengthening Families Program, or SPF, is a proven series of family-inclusive classes that promote positive communication, family bonding and joint problem-solving skills.

There also will be a free four-month Old Town Hot Springs membership included for those who attend at least five sessions. The classes come with a free lunch, and child care will be provided for younger siblings.

If families have any obstacles that make it difficult for them to attend, they can contact Merrily Waldron at Merrily@partnersyouth.org or 970-761-5189 to work out a solution. For more info or to register, go to forms.gle/L1985hysTc2J8Zte8 .