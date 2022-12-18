Strengthening Families class begins Jan. 8 in Oak Creek

The next free session of Strengthening Families 10-14 for parents or caregivers and children ages 10 to 14 starts Jan. 8 in Oak Creek.

The class is an effective, family-inclusive program that promotes positive communication, family bonding and joint problem-solving skills. Lessons practiced include handling peer pressure, making positive decisions, creating stronger relationships and showing love while setting limits.

The seven-week class from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sundays includes free meals and childcare and translation for Spanish-speaking families. Graduating families will be awarded a four-month membership to Old Town Hot Springs.

Classes will take place at the South Routt Community Center at 227 Dodge Ave. in Oak Creek. For questions or to register, email Merrily@PartnersYouth.org or call 970-761-5189.