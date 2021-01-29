Strawberry Park Elementary transitioning to remote learning
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Strawberry Park Elementary School students will transition to full remote learning starting Monday, according to school district officials.
The temporary transition will only last two days, with students returning Wednesday. Because of the seven quarantine events at the school since Jan. 8, Routt County Public Health officials requested the school temporarily close the building in an effort to limit any potential spread of COVID-19.
Those not already in quarantine will be welcomed back beginning Feb. 3, according to the district.
