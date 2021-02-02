Strawberry Park Elementary to remain in remote learning for rest of week
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Students at Strawberry Park Elementary School in Steamboat Springs will continue remote learning for the rest of the week after new quarantines left the school without adequate staff, according to an email sent to district staff late Tuesday afternoon.
“We do not have enough staff or substitutes to operate the school this week,” Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks said in the email.
There have been eight different groups quarantined at the school since Jan. 8, which marked the end of the first week back from winter break. The latest group to go into quarantine included about 10 students and three staff members.
Plans had originally called for students to return to school Wednesday. The school now plans to return to a hybrid model, a combination of remote and in-person learning, on Feb. 8.
It was announced earlier Tuesday that a group of 50 students and three staff members entered quarantine at Steamboat’s other elementary, Soda Creek.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Strawberry Park Elementary to remain in remote learning for rest of week
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Students at Strawberry Park Elementary School in Steamboat Springs will continue remote learning for the rest of the week after new quarantines left the school without adequate staff, according to an email…