Strawberry Park Elementary to remain in remote learning for rest of week

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Students at Strawberry Park Elementary School in Steamboat Springs will continue remote learning for the rest of the week after new quarantines left the school without adequate staff, according to an email sent to district staff late Tuesday afternoon.

“We do not have enough staff or substitutes to operate the school this week,” Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks said in the email.

There have been eight different groups quarantined at the school since Jan. 8, which marked the end of the first week back from winter break. The latest group to go into quarantine included about 10 students and three staff members.

Plans had originally called for students to return to school Wednesday. The school now plans to return to a hybrid model, a combination of remote and in-person learning, on Feb. 8.

It was announced earlier Tuesday that a group of 50 students and three staff members entered quarantine at Steamboat’s other elementary, Soda Creek.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.