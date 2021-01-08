Strawberry Park Elementary student breaks COVID-19 quarantine; 12 students, 1 staff now in quarantine

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Twelve students and a staff member are now in quarantine after a student at Strawberry Park Elementary broke quarantine procedures, according to the school district.

An email sent to parents Friday evening from Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks said the student who broke quarantine had a last known contact at the elementary Thursday.

The students and teacher will be in quarantine to Jan. 17, and asymptomatic close contacts will be able to resume normal activities Jan. 18, according to Meeks.

Parents who have not been contacted by the district did not have children in close contact with any positive cases of COVID-19 at the elementary.

“We are working closely with Routt County Health, and at this time they feel it is safe to have students and staff in the buildings,” Meeks said in the email.

The district is asking parents to continue to regularly monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms and not send them to school if they’re awaiting COVID-19 test results.