Strawberry Park Elementary, Sleeping Giant School welcome new principals

Eron Haubert, left, and Joe Laliberte have been hired as the principals of Strawberry Park Elementary and Sleeping Giant School, respectively.

Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs School District has hired two new principals to lead Sleeping Giant School and Strawberry Park Elementary.

Hired into the role permanently, Joe Laliberte has served as the interim principal of Sleeping Giant School since August. Before that, he served as the assistant principal at Steamboat Springs Middle School for four years and as the assistant principal at Panorama Middle School in Colorado Springs prior to SSMS.

Laliberte also previously taught middle school social studies, and he has a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy from the University of Denver and a bachelor’s in political communications from George Washington University.

In 2010, Laliberte was named a Teacher for America Corps Member for Colorado.

“I prioritize listening to and learning from the staff at Sleeping Giant to better grasp our achievements and areas for improvement,” Laliberte said in a news release. “I want to ensure Sleeping Giant School is always a place that fosters kind, curious, and resilient students that make their world a better place.”

In addition to Laliberte’s hiring, the district has also hired Eron Haubert to serve as the principal of Strawberry Park Elementary after Haubert took over as the interim principal in August when Celine Wicks, the school’s principal at the time, was hired as the district superintendent.

In addition to serving as assistant principal under Wicks, Haubert was a fourth and fifth-grade teacher at Strawberry Park. Haubert, who is also a board member for Routt County United Way, has decades of educational experience, as well as a master’s in culturally and linguistically diverse education from the University of Colorado Denver and a master’s in educational leadership from American College of Education. She also has a bachelor’s in arts administration from the University of Kentucky.

“This school is so near and dear to my heart,” Haubert said. “It’s a place I truly cherish and the opportunity to lead the school is an honor. As principal, I plan to continue to build on the new mission and vision we launched last year and to go even deeper into the innovative and collaborative ideas already in place.”

In the release, Wicks said both Haubert and Laliberte have done a tremendous job this year as interim principals and it was the natural choice to hire them as the permanent leaders of their schools.

“We are fortunate to have them,” Wicks said.