Stranger steps up to help Oak Creek family with llama drama

Molly Baker took to Facebook Monday, April 12 to seek help for her guard llama who had become stuck in the snow.

Molly Baker/Courtesy photo

On the morning of Monday, April 10, Molly Baker put out a call for help on a community Facebook forum. Her 400-pound guard llama was stuck in feet of snow outside her property in Oak Creek, and there was seemingly no way to get him out.

Baker had woken up that morning and went to feed her animals when she realized her group of nine alpacas was missing their guard llama.

“I walked around our property looking for him and found him in deep snow high up on the pasture — he was really stuck,” Baker said.

Within hours of posting, Baker’s request for help had received dozens of responses, and soon two people would be on their way to help — one being a complete stranger.

Baker’s family friend, Bryan Ayer, and the Facebook stranger who offered help, Koda Loren, arrived on scene and immediately began figuring out a course of action to save the llama.

“I had never met her before, and she commented ‘I’m on my way’ under my post,” Baker said of Loren. “She was awesome.”

Baker had concerns the animal could have broken its legs due to its weight and lack of experience in snow and ice. After all, the llama had not been in snow since the first snowfall this October.

Her husband, Ayer and Loren grabbed a myriad of materials they thought would aid the process and attempted to move the llama. Taking great precaution, not knowing whether the animal had broken a leg, they began to dig around the llama.

Once snow surrounding the llama was clear, the group realized that, likely due to a loss of blood circulation, the llama did not have enough strength to stand up and walk back.

After giving the llama some time to recuperate, the group hoisted him up and led him with a halter on the hard-packed snow from the snowmobile tracks back to his pen.

Baker confirmed no humans or llamas suffered injuries in the process.

