Stranger enters car, leaves behind phone: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019

1:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested a person on suspicion of third-degree assault in the Steamboat area.

3:15 a.m. A bear was in the trash in the 2800 block of Eagleridge Drive.

9:51 a.m. A person reported someone had entered their car in the 200 block of Mountain Village Circle. In the morning, the seat was wet, and an unfamiliar phone and set of keys were in the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

10:40 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported theft in the 7700 block of Routt County Road 65 near Hayden.

6:50 p.m. A man was urinating outside of a building in the 100 block of Ninth Street.

10:37 p.m. A caller said a highly intoxicated man was sitting in a car at a gas station in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers spoke to a person on the scene.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.