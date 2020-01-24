Strange noises: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

9:20 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a rollover crash at Routt County Road 27 and U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. One woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

10:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at Steamboat Resort.

5:24 p.m. Police received a report of a missing person from the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

7:05 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance at a vacation hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:28 p.m. Police received a report of threats from a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

10 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive.

10:46 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 100 block of South Arthur Avenue in Oak Creek. A woman was hearing strange noises and thought someone was trying to break into her house. Oak Creek Police Department officers took over investigating the matter.

Total incidents: 36

Steamboat officers had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

