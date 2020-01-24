Strange noises: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:20 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a rollover crash at Routt County Road 27 and U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. One woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
10:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at Steamboat Resort.
5:24 p.m. Police received a report of a missing person from the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.
7:05 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance at a vacation hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
9:28 p.m. Police received a report of threats from a condominium complex in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Court.
10 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive.
10:46 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 100 block of South Arthur Avenue in Oak Creek. A woman was hearing strange noises and thought someone was trying to break into her house. Oak Creek Police Department officers took over investigating the matter.
Total incidents: 36
- Steamboat officers had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
