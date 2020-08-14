Strange man on bus: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

1:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in the 10 block of Sequoia Court.

7:54 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle parked at a lot in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. It was just some people hanging out in their car.

10:13 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 1400 block of Blake Lane. An investigation is ongoing.

1:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of harassment from the 2700 block of Moonlight Way.

1:54 p.m. Police were called about a man acting strange on a bus traveling through Steamboat. Officers investigated the situation and determined the man was fine.

4:12 p.m. Police received a report of someone who allegedly filed a fraudulent tax return using a local resident’s name.

4:34 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 27000 block of Sunrise Lane.

7:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person having an allergic reaction in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.

8:50 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding someone using a power saw in the 1300 block of Morgan Court.

8:53 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding loud semitrailers driving through the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 71

Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.