‘Strange’ lights blinking: The Record for Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

12:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bike stolen from Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

12:43 a.m. Police were called about a bear eating trash out of a dumpster in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

2:48 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at South Lincoln Avenue and Hilltop Parkway. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence.

11:07 a.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief, involving someone spray-painting a bus stop in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

3:43 p.m. A woman was accused of shoplifting at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers issued her a court summons.

4:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a motorcycle crash at mile marker 14 along Colorado Highway 134. A woman was resuscitated using CPR and a man was emergency airlifted to Denver.

7:06 p.m. Officers received a report of people getting dangerously close to a moose in an attempt to get pictures at Steamboat Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive.

9:15 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man allegedly damaged someone’s car after the two got into an argument. Officers arrested the man on suspicion of criminal tampering.

9:48 p.m. Officers received a report of an intoxicated woman was yelling inside a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. She was taken to the hospital.

10:18 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious man talking to himself in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers contacted the man, but he was not breaking any laws and appeared normal.

10:37 p.m. A caller saw “strange” lights going on and off and heard items breaking at a residence in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive. Officers contacted a man on vacation who was moving his luggage into the residence.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 43 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.

Incidents that area fire protection districts and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to on Friday were unavailable.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.