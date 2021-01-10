Stranded snowmobilers: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 9

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

10:33 a.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to four snowmobilers that had been stranded near Rabbit Ears Pass and needed to stay the previous night. Rescuers helped them get out of the backcountry and reconnect with others in their group.

11:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report from someone who claimed their checkbook had been stolen and that fraudulent checks had been cashed.

12:07 p.m. A business owner called to report that someone outside of the establishment was making their employee feel uncomfortable near the 2400 block of Lincoln Ave.

2:21 p.m. Steamboat officers received an anonymous report of two bikers on fat-tire bikes riding side-by-side and not single file near the 100 block of River Road. Police were unable to find the allegedly inconsiderate bikers.

4:35 p.m. Steamboat officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a physical fight near the Space Station Gas Station on Lincoln Avenue. By the time police arrived, all parties of the fight had left the scene in vehicles.

10:51 p.m. Officers received a call from a neighbor reporting an unfamiliar car pulling the driveway of the house next door near the 1300 block of Blue Sage Drive. Police checked it out and determined that everything was fine.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Responded to eight calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.