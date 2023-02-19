Storms could drop a couple feet of snow in Steamboat Springs this week

Steamboat Springs could see snow every day this week. With a dynamic mix of weather on its way, the area is projected to get more than a foot before the weekend hits.

A collision of cold air outbreaks moving over the Pacific, subtropical moisture being carried up from the south over a ridge of pressure in Alaska, and a storm to the west coming over the Great Basin will combine to deposit 1-2 feet of snow in Steamboat this week.

“It looks as though we will get snow every day this week until the weekend comes,” local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said.

According to Weissbluth, who runs the forecasting website SnowAlarm.com , the beginning of the week kicks off with light snow showers that are expected to bring around 2-5 inches by Tuesday morning, Feb. 21.

The mix of weather merging over Alaska will grab cold air from the northwest, intensifying the storms heading toward the Rocky Mountains. In addition to this, a storm to the west coming over the Great Basin will hit the Steamboat area on Wednesday, Feb. 22, bringing with it the most dense snow of the week.

Mid-mountain is predicted to get around 5-10 inches of snowfall on Wednesday, followed by 8-16 inches on Thursday morning, Feb. 23. From there the snow will taper off — returning to the light and fluffy state expected Tuesday — into the weekend before the next system arrives.

Temperatures should remain in the mid 20s on the upper mountain while the first wave of snow hits. Temperatures will drop back down starting on what will be a very cold, zero degree, Thursday morning.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.