Storm system moves through Steamboat area
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A storm system predicted to move through the area Monday evening should bring a chilly start to the holiday week for Steamboat Springs.
“We have a couple of cold fronts tonight and then probably tomorrow afternoon or evening — that should be the last call (for cold fronts) here for the season,” local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said Monday. “Then we have a ridge of high-pressure building, and by the weekend, it should be warmer and wetter for Independence Day weekend.”
Weissbluth said the storm system coming through Monday afternoon and Tuesday will drop temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average; however, by Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure should bring back warmer temperatures that will continue to climb through the week.
Residents and visitors also should expect the return of the North American monsoon season, which normally brings moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. Weissbluth expects to see some of that moisture starting Thursday afternoon and evening and becoming more substantial by Friday.
“Wednesday is likely to be gorgeous with temperatures in the mid-70s,” Weissbluth said. “Then on Thursday, it will start getting warm with that ridge moving into the area. … Clouds may help moderate the warm temperatures, so even though the air mass will be warm, hopefully, the temperatures will stay in the mid-80s.”
The current unsettled weather is the result of the southern part of a storm system that split earlier this week and is now moving through Northwest Colorado.
