Storm Peak’s Black is Beautiful beer supports inclusivity in the outdoors

Storm Peak is joining a worldwide movement by brewing a Black Is Beautiful Stout, inspired by a Texas brewing company. One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales of the Black is Beautiful beer will go to Outdoor Afro, a nonprofit that encourages inclusivity and diversity in the outdoors.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Storm Peak Brewing Company releases new beers pretty often, but their newest addition, is special.

Black is Beautiful, is a stout that is “brewed to support justice and equality for people of color” and it says so right on the can.

The managers and brewmasters at Storm Peak were inspired by Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, Texas, which developed the base recipe and invited breweries around the world to put their own spin on it, so long as 100% of the proceeds benefit a program or nonprofit that supports equality and inclusion. Weathering Souls also provides the label for the beer, so every Black is Beautiful can looks the same, aside from each brewery’s logo.

“This platform and collaboration is about understanding and supporting people of color and inclusion,” Weathered Souls founder Marcus B. wrote on the website. “We ask that you please stand with us to create something that has never been seen before and show the world the brewing community is one of a kind.”

Storm Peak decided to donate to Outdoor Afro. Outdoor Afro is a nonprofit network of groups working to connect Black people to the outdoors through leadership groups, nature and conservancy. There are groups in 30 states, including two in Colorado in Boulder and Denver.

“They are very focused on outdoor stuff, which obviously makes sense for us since we’re in the mountains.” said Wyatt Patterson, managing partner at Storm Peak. “It’s a great nonprofit involved in inclusivity in nature. At the same time, they do a lot in conservancy and educating people on that front. We figured both of those things are something that we’re passionate about — something a little more close to home.”

More than 1,000 breweries representing all 50 states and 20 countries have already answered the call, including 27 in Colorado.

Storm Peak describes their version of the stout as a “chocolate strawberry cheesecake stout with strawberry puree, vanilla and cinnamon.” The puree was added during the fermenting process, a similar approach to how they make their popular Hoochie Mama Sour.

Storm Peak only brewed a 10-barrel batch, or half a usual batch, so the supply will go quickly. The tap house is the only place you can purchase Black is Beautiful, either on tap, or in a six-pack. People can also request a sample of the beer before committing to a whole glass.

“(It’s available) just here at the tap house,” Patterson said. “That way we can keep the highest margins, so we can give the most amount of money back to the nonprofit and also just control how we’re honoring the sales of it.”

