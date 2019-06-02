Stood up at the hot springs: The Record for Saturday, June 1

Saturday, June 1, 2019

1:55 a.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of two counts of DUI. He also received citations for speeding 10 to 19 miles per hour over the speed limit and driving a vehicle under a restrained license.

5:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a missing person in the Steamboat area. An adult man left the area to go to court and hadn’t returned.

6:31 a.m. Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies were called to an unknown injury motor vehicle crash on Routt County Road 33 near Steamboat.

7:03 a.m. A person reported that an unoccupied drift boat was seen floating down the Yampa River near a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police officers and deputies were contacted.

8:28 a.m. Deputies responded to a report of criminal mischief in the area of the Walton Peak Trailhead.

9:46 a.m. An employee at a store in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue believed someone who paid with a personal check was not the person listed on the check. Officers called the family who the check belonged to, who confirmed that one of their family members made the purchase.

12:25 p.m. The manager of a business in the 1500 block of 13th Street told officers that someone else had reported to him that a person was trespassing in the yard of the business. Officers stopped by, and everything at the business was okay.

2:48 p.m. Deputies received a report of theft in the 29000 block of C.R. 14A near Steamboat.

4:10 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on C.R. 45 near Steamboat.

5:11 p.m. Officers were called to a reported assault in the area of Gossard Parkway and Downhill Drive. Two people were in a civil dispute, and one of the men involved went to the other’s workplace, where they got into a fight. The man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault. Steamboat Fire Rescue also responded to the scene to assist a person who was bleeding.

6:47 p.m. Officers received a report of illegal dumping. Someone put a couch in the middle of the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. Officers moved the couch to the side of the road and requested the city’s Public Works Department remove it.

11:03 p.m. Deputies received a report of a disturbance in the 31500 block of Runaway Place near Steamboat.

11:09 p.m. A man reported two women missing. He said they were supposed to meet him at a hot springs on C.R. 36, and he was worried about them because they didn’t show up. Officers spoke to one of the women, who said both were OK and did not need assistance.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.