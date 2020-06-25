Stolen wine: The Record for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

2:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police officers received a report of loud music from the 500 block of Eaglepointe Court.

6:34 a.m. Police were called about the alleged theft of two bikes that were cut from their locks outside a condominium complex in the 10th block of Fifth Street.

7:11 a.m. A man called police complaining about fireworks from the previous night in the 2400 block of Val d’Isere Circle.

11:46 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a missing woman from a campground in North Routt. The family eventually found the woman, who had left in the middle of the night after feeling sick and drove herself to the hospital without telling anyone.

3:24 p.m. Deputies were called about a woman who allegedly stole a bottle of wine from a store in the 54100 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

5:48 p.m. Deputies received a report of harassment from the same store in the 54100 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark. The woman accused of shoplifting got upset about the incident and called the store to complain.

6:34 p.m. Police were called about a package that allegedly was stolen from a porch in the 800 block of Aspen Street.

11:09 p.m. Police were called about a loud party in the 1900 block of Cornice Road.

