Stolen WiFi: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 7. 2020.

Saturday Nov. 7

2:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department Officers received a report of a neighbor banging loudly on his garage in the 3000 block of Chinook Lain.

10:35 a.m. A man in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive let his neighbor use his cellphone, but told officers he was concerned his neighbor now has his WiFi password.

11:02 a.m. West Routt Protection District firefighters responded to an abandoned smoldering fire on Routt County Road 59 in Hayden.

11:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a large group of people not wearing masks outside at the corner of Forest Street and Third Avenue in Phippsburg. When deputies arrived, only two people were at the gathering.

11:58 a.m. Deputies received a report of a large pile of trash on the side of Routt County Road 42. Deputies did not find out who dumped the trash.

1:41 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of guns shots in the 32000 block of Routt County Road 20. No one was cited, as shooting guns in the area is permitted, but the reporting party was concerned due to the current political climate

5:19 p.m. Officers received a report of people not wearing masks at a business in the 50 block of 11th Street.

Total incidents: 57

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.