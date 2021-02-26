Stolen wallet: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 25

Thursday, Feb. 25

4:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about a woman attempting to start her car and making too much noise in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. Officers contacted the woman, who said she was leaving the area.

10 a.m. Officers received a call about a stray cat that has been spotted several times in the area of Yampa and 11th streets. Officers are attempting to locate the cat.

2:21 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an argument in Oak Creek between two drivers who were yelling at each other. Deputies mediated the argument.

4:33 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of kids throwing a ball around in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. A nearby resident asked the kids to throw the ball in a different direction, and an argument broke out. Officers mediated the argument.

5:01 p.m. Officers received a call from someone visiting Steamboat Resort who said their car had been damaged while they were skiing.

7:13 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee in a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle who said her wallet was stolen. Officers took a report.

11:08 p.m. Officers received a call from a group of tenants inside an apartment in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle who said they were being unfairly evicted. Officers advised them to speak with their landlord.

Total incidents: 40

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.