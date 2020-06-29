Stolen vehicle: The Record for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Sunday, June 28, 2020

12:25 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motorist assist call near mile mark 112 along U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

9:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a trash can attracting bears in the 100 block of Spruce Street. Officers issued a citation for violating the city’s trash ordinance.

11:59 a.m. Officers received a complaint about a dog barking nonstop in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.

1:20 p.m. Officers were called to a public health concern at a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street. The caller was concerned about employees not wearing masks correctly. Officers spoke to the owners about the public health ordinances.

1:36 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near mile marker 1 along Routt County Road 25 in Phippsburg.

2:06 p.m. Deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Sonesta Park Drive in Hayden.

3:04 p.m. Officers received a report of 13-year-old missing along the Yampa River while tubing with family. He was located.

7:56 p.m. Officers received a complaint of kids playing music loudly on a balcony in the 2900 block of Columbine Drive. Officers made contact and requested the music be turned down. They agreed to turn it down.

9:08 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters conducted a smoke investigation near the intersection of Steamboat Boulevard and Fish Creek Falls. Officers and firefighters concluded it was a recreational burn taking place at a residence in the area. Officers informed the owners a permit is required to conduct a recreational burn.

11:06 p.m. Officers conducting foot patrols around Howelsen Hill discovered a storage unit open. They secured the building.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

