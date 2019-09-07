Stolen vehicle: The Record for Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
12:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle spotted near mile marker 1 on Routt County Road 35 near Steamboat Springs.
2:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a wildlife disturbance in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:36 a.m. Deputies received a complaint involving an animal in the 27000 block of Brandon Circle.
8:33 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Spruce Street.
9:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having a seizure in the 37000 block of Routt County Road 14.
10:21 a.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at a residence in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.
11:05 a.m. Officers received a report of trespassing at a residence in the 1300 block of Sky View Lane.
3:25 p.m. North Routt and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who fell at a cabin in the 60800 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.
3:27 p.m. West Routt firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire at the intersection of Shady Lane and Poplar Street in Hayden.
4:51 p.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment that occurred at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:10 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint originating from the 300 block of Little Moon Trail.
10:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing that occurred at a business in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.
Total incidents: 54
- Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service
- West Routt firefighters responded to three calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
