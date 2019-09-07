Stolen vehicle: The Record for Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

12:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle spotted near mile marker 1 on Routt County Road 35 near Steamboat Springs.

2:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a wildlife disturbance in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:36 a.m. Deputies received a complaint involving an animal in the 27000 block of Brandon Circle.

8:33 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

9:57 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having a seizure in the 37000 block of Routt County Road 14.

10:21 a.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at a residence in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

11:05 a.m. Officers received a report of trespassing at a residence in the 1300 block of Sky View Lane.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

3:25 p.m. North Routt and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who fell at a cabin in the 60800 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

3:27 p.m. West Routt firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire at the intersection of Shady Lane and Poplar Street in Hayden.

4:51 p.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment that occurred at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:10 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint originating from the 300 block of Little Moon Trail.

10:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing that occurred at a business in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service

West Routt firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.