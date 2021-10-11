Stolen vehicle in Milner: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 10
Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021
7:59 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Routt County roads 52 and 46. There were no reported injuries.
9:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive in response to a reported theft.
4:06 p.m. Deputies took a report about an allegedly stolen vehicle near the corner of Foss Drive and Ginger Court in Milner.
4:16 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of a suspicious person near the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue on the west side of Steamboat Springs.
8:16 p.m. Deputies were called to mile marker 39 of Colorado Highway 131 in response to a report of a vehicle collision. There were no reported injuries.
9:58 p.m. Officers were called to the 1000 block of High Point Drive in Steamboat in response to a report of a suspicious person.
10:25 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of an animal bite in Hayden.
Total incidents: 33
• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Stolen vehicle in Milner: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 10
Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021