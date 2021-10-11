Stolen vehicle in Milner: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 10

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

7:59 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Routt County roads 52 and 46. There were no reported injuries.

9:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive in response to a reported theft.

4:06 p.m. Deputies took a report about an allegedly stolen vehicle near the corner of Foss Drive and Ginger Court in Milner.

4:16 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of a suspicious person near the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

8:16 p.m. Deputies were called to mile marker 39 of Colorado Highway 131 in response to a report of a vehicle collision. There were no reported injuries.

9:58 p.m. Officers were called to the 1000 block of High Point Drive in Steamboat in response to a report of a suspicious person.

10:25 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of an animal bite in Hayden.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.