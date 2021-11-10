Stolen vehicle in Hayden: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 9
Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
7:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
8:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:04 a.m. Deputies were called to a theft at Quaker Mountain Ranch Subdivision in Hayden.
9:57 a.m. Officers responded to a theft in the 400 block of Ninth Street.
10:52 a.m. Officers assisted a driver in the area of Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.
2:37 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the area of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 53
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Stolen vehicle in Hayden: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 9
Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021