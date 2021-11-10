Stolen vehicle in Hayden: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

7:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

8:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:04 a.m. Deputies were called to a theft at Quaker Mountain Ranch Subdivision in Hayden.

9:57 a.m. Officers responded to a theft in the 400 block of Ninth Street.

10:52 a.m. Officers assisted a driver in the area of Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

2:37 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the area of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.