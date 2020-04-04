Health violation: The Record for Friday, April 3, 2020

Friday, April 3, 2020

6:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 1500 block of Moraine Court.

9:11 a.m. Police received a public health violation from a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:34 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a stolen pickup truck from the 38800 block of Main Street in Milner. The vehicle was later found stuck in a pasture.

10:32 a.m. Deputies were called to assist an animal bite victim in the 12400 block of Routt County Road 51C near Hayden.

11:50 a.m. Deputies received a report of a second vehicle stolen in the 21300 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

4:57 p.m. Deputies were called about a theft in the Milner mobile home park. About Items valued at about $1,500 were stolen from a pickup truck.

5:35 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident in the 400 block of Anglers Drive.

7:30 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

