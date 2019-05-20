Stolen soccer ball: The Record for Sunday, May 19

Sunday, May 19, 2019

1:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. An aunt and her niece were fighting. Officers tried to mediate the argument. One person involved in the incident was drunk and was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center for detox.

7:48 a.m. Officers were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Eighth Street. Two roommates were arguing as one of them was moving out. Officers mediated.

12:58 p.m. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 2700 block of Laurel Lane. Officers warned the two teens in the car to move along.

2:10 p.m. Officers were called to a reported assault at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man was beaten up. The incident is under investigation.

3:50 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted someone who fell in the 400 block of East Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

4:15 p.m. Officers and Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a vehicle crash that caused minor injuries at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue. One vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle that was turning. One driver received a citation.

4:45 p.m. Officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

5:09 p.m. A soccer ball was stolen from Emerald Park.

7:53 p.m. A drunken pedestrian fell outside of a bus at the Stockbridge Transit Center. Steamboat Fire Rescue transported the person to the hospital for detox.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.