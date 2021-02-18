Stolen skis: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 17
Wednesday, Feb. 17
11:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers saw a dog off its leash, so officers tracked down the owner and told her she needed to have the dog on a leash.
12:51 p.m. An employee in a business in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane told officers they believed several pairs of skis had been stolen from their shed. Officers are investigating.
4:25 p.m. Officers received a call about a verbal argument between a mother and son in the 2300 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers mediated the argument.
4:58 p.m. Officers received a call about two neighbors screaming at each other in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers learned the neighbors were arguing over parking spaces.
11:41 p.m. Officers received a call about a woman playing loud music in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers contacted the woman, and she agreed to turn her music down.
Total incidents: 48
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
