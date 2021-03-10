Stolen skis: The Record for Tuesday, March 9

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

6:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two moose in the 45 block of Maple Street. The moose were gone by the time officers arrived.

12:37 p.m. Officers responded to a report from a skier who said their skis were stolen from Gondola Square.

1:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a woman who said a dog not on a leash attacked her dog while she was walking. Officers cited the owner of the unleashed dog.

5:05 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 200 block of Anglers Drive who said they had items stolen from their vehicle. Officers are investigating.

11:33 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 2700 block of Lauren Lane who said she saw a vehicle speeding down the road and squeaking its tires. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.