Stolen skid-steer: The Record for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

12:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in a parking garage in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

1:44 a.m. Another bear was attempting to get into trash cans in the 1300 block of Indian Trails. The bear failed to access any of the cans because they had been properly secured, according to police, but the noise woke nearby residents.

7:40 a.m. Officers received report of a skid-steer loader stolen from a construction site in the 2200 block of Marble Court. Police have not yet located the machine but continue to investigate.

10:58 a.m. A business owner reported a missing person after an employee did not show up to work. Police contacted the employee, who said he had left town and did not want anyone to know about it.

11:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a man who defecated himself outside a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:39 p.m. Police were called after a man came into the hospital with a rodent bite that occurred in another, unspecified state. The man had since gotten sick and attributed his symptoms to the bite.

10:09 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 23300 block of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

11:02 p.m. A group of children were playing basketball outside a school in the 200 block of Park Avenue. Officers notified the children they were breaking a curfew limit at the park and asked them to move along.

Total incidents: 32

Steamboat officers had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.