Stolen ski and snowboard equipment: The Record for Sunday, March 14

Sunday, March 14, 2021

9:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a suspicious incident near the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road but were unable to verify that anything had actually happened as reported. The incident required no further action.

12:17 p.m. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Curve Plaza because a patron was not wearing a mask at a store. The person claimed to have a medical exemption for wearing a mask but ultimately did put one on before leaving the store.

3:35 p.m. Officers received a call about a potential hit-and-run accident near the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue, but when they arrived to take a report, they were unable to locate the hit vehicle or the caller who reported the incident.

7:33 p.m. Officers were called about a potential theft of ski and snowboard equipment near the base of Steamboat Resort. Officers took a report of the incident and are investigating to see if there is any security camera footage of the incident.

9:37 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident near the 2700 block of Laurel Lane who said a car parked nearby was playing rather loud music, with it almost seeming like a party in the vehicle. When officers arrived, the car was no longer there.

9:45 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident near the 500 block of Robin Court saying that someone had opened up their outer storm door and banged on their front door. They asked officers to check out the area, and when they did, they did not discover anything suspicious.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District Firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.