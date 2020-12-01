Stolen sign: The Record for Monday, Dec. 1
Monday, Dec. 1, 2020
7:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a written warning to a driver weaving in the 114 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.
7:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a lost driver’s license and will be holding onto the license until it is claimed.
9:13 a.m. Officers received a report about a stolen sign in the 1000 block of Blue Sage Drive.
9:41 a.m. Officers received a report of a person bitten by a dog in the 3000 block of Whistler Road.
2:36 p.m. Officers received a call about a business operating above capacity in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers contacted the Routt County Environmental Health Department.
4:57 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspected burglary in the 400 block of Routt County Road 65 between Hayden and Craig. A property owner said the backdoor to his shed was pulled off and tools of an unknown value were stolen. Deputies are investigating the matter.
Total incidents: 41
• Steamboat officers responded to 16 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Deputies responded to 14 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
