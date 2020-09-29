Stolen political sign: The Record for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
11:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a political sign allegedly stolen from a resident’s lawn in the 1000 block of Steamboat Boulevard.
11:38 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft in the 27200 block of Brandon Circle.
4:40 p.m. Police were called about a business in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue that lost $6,800 after falling victim to an email scam. Officers are attempting to recover the money.
6:13 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a wildfire along Routt County Road 44. Aircraft that had been battling the Middle Fork Fire helped local crews to douse the flames. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
7:56 p.m. Deputies received a report of an illegal burn at U.S. Forest Service roads 500 and 550 in North Routt.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.
Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
10:44 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding a loud party in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. Officers told the partiers to quiet down.
11:07 p.m. Police received another noise complaint about a loud party, this time in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Frontage. Officers searched the area but couldn’t see or hear a party.
Total incidents: 47
- Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
